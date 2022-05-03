Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.30 million.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $713.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.