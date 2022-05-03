Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The company has a market cap of $708.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

