DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE DLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,956. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

