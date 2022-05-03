Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 394,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn bought 6,600 shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.