Don-key (DON) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Million

Don-key (DON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Don-key has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $112,570.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014997 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002875 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,456,083 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.