Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $365.00 at Cowen

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Friday morning

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.81.

DPZ opened at $351.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.90.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

