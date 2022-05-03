Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $13.12 on Monday, hitting $351.12. The stock had a trading volume of 723,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,549. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.90.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $64,220,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

