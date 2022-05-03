Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $21,455,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. 1,277,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.