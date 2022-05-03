DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.33 million.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRT stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The stock has a market cap of C$116.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.44. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.99.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.