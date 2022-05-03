Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Essex Property Trust worth $357,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.10. 321,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

