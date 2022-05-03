Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,861 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Tyson Foods worth $350,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

