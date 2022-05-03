Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 479,939 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of CSX worth $550,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 12,127,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

