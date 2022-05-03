Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 541,329 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Gilead Sciences worth $529,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 10,384,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.