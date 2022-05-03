Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,515 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Allstate worth $397,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,427,000 after buying an additional 264,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $184,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.78. 1,662,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,974. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

