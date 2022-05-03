Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $374.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Chubb worth $374,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.58. 1,691,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,662. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.19.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

