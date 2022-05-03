Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $383,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 787,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

