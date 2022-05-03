Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $365,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 125,440,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,222,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.