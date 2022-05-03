Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $432,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

