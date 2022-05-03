Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 934.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 590,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,024. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.