dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 11% Lower This Week

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.33 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,168,570 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

