Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.22 ($7.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $€7.15 ($7.53) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of €11.43 ($12.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

