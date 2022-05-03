Desjardins Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

