Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.69

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

