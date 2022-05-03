Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

NYSE:DKL opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.44. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

