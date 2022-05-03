Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Deere & Company worth $450,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,119. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

