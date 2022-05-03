Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.39 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 750,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,718.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 296.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 141,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

