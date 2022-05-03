DAOventures (DVD) Trading 40% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $374,875.26 and $32,889.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004464 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.