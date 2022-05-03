Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.53

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 431231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.