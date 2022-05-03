DABANKING (DAB) Price Reaches $0.0058

DABANKING (DAB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. DABANKING has a market cap of $29,695.70 and $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DABANKING has traded down 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DABANKING alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00101686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DABANKING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DABANKING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.