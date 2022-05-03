Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $91.41

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $31,982.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $91.41 or 0.00237626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005447 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00279777 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002314 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.