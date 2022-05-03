CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.09.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 84,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,449,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,379. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

