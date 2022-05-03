Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Curis stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. 1,456,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,187. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 102.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Curis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

