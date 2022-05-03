Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $45.97 million. Culp posted sales of $79.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $292.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $300.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.99 million, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $301.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,229. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. Culp has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.