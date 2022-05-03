Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.35.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
