Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.380-$1.480 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.38 to $1.48 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

