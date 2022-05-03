Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.380-$1.480 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.38 to $1.48 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

