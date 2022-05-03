Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 755

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 815 ($10.18) to GBX 755 ($9.43) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCSHF. Barclays decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.76) to GBX 731 ($9.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.42) to GBX 434 ($5.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.77.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $5.35 on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

