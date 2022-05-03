CREDIT Market Capitalization Achieves $163,525.32 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $163,525.32 and approximately $404.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

