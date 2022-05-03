Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 EPS.

CACC stock opened at $517.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

