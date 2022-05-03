Craig A. Barbarosh Sells 3,500 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,447. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,998.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.