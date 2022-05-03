CPS Technologies (CPSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

CPSH stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 111,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,657. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

