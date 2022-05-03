Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading Up 2,900%

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92.

About Coro Mining (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

