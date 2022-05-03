Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading Up 2,900%

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92.
About Coro Mining (TSE:COP)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.