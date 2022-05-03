Cook Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00220850 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00039332 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,189.45 or 1.82267028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

