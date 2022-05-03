Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.