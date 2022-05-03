Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.53. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.