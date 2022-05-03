Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 29,664 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

GGG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 21,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

