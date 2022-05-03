Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 29,259 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. 58,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

