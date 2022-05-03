Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $314.41. 108,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,181. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.94.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

