Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,816 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.36. 76,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

