Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,137 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,639,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 621,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 564,966 shares valued at $50,790,989. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

